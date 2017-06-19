She wore KKK robe to show-and-tell, now directs diversity program
Five decades ago, she was an eighth-grade girl who wore for show-and-tell her aunt's KKK robe, symbolizing the intolerance she was taught in church and at home. Now, she is a woman who wears the T-shirt symbolizing the diversity program she directs.
