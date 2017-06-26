Scientific breakthrough on objective diagnosis of PTSD
Australian Stock Exchange-listed medical technology company Medibio Limited announces a new research study, conducted at Emory University, Atlanta GA and funded by Medibio, demonstrates that post-traumatic stress disorder can be accurately diagnosed using a non-invasive protocol involving heart rate data and machine learning algorithms. The research was based on technology developed at Emory University and licensed by Medibio.
