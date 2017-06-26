Scientific breakthrough on objective ...

Scientific breakthrough on objective diagnosis of PTSD

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Australian Stock Exchange-listed medical technology company Medibio Limited announces a new research study, conducted at Emory University, Atlanta GA and funded by Medibio, demonstrates that post-traumatic stress disorder can be accurately diagnosed using a non-invasive protocol involving heart rate data and machine learning algorithms. The research was based on technology developed at Emory University and licensed by Medibio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: False A... 4 hr Ehatif 3
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... 9 hr Will Dockery 6
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc 9 hr Louie 1
what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11) 10 hr user name entered 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr True That 20,946
News Education - Grayson Teacher Arrested For Sexual... (Dec '07) 16 hr Roy 28
Burt Reynolds Sun Betty Boop scisso... 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC