Roommate admits fatally stabbing Georgia college student in the heart
A Georgia woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing her roommate to death in an apparent argument over a missed ride home. On Aug. 27 of last year, Breyana Davis dialed 911 to report a stabbing .
