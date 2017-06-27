Roommate admits fatally stabbing Geor...

Roommate admits fatally stabbing Georgia college student in the heart

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

A Georgia woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing her roommate to death in an apparent argument over a missed ride home. On Aug. 27 of last year, Breyana Davis dialed 911 to report a stabbing .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: False A... 23 hr Ehatif 3
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... Mon Will Dockery 6
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Mon Louie 1
what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11) Mon user name entered 8
News Education - Grayson Teacher Arrested For Sexual... (Dec '07) Mon Roy 28
Burt Reynolds Sun Betty Boop scisso... 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC