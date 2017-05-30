Religion, political activism meld in ...

Religion, political activism meld in 'An American Conscience' | Faith Matters

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

My seventh-grade teacher at Holy Rosary School in Jersey City, Filippini Sister Concetta Notarianni, taught us this prayer: "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference." Only on viewing the film "An American Conscience: The Reinhold Niebuhr Story" did I discover that it was the most popular work of Protestant theologian the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 4 min Trump your President 17
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 5 min ThomasA is uber gay 57
Still Out Of Work? 6 hr Jack 1
Savoy Bar and Grill 16 hr Juan Valdez 11
Trump’s proposed 2018 budget takes an ax to sci... Sun Trump Rules 4
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia Sun ThomasA is uber gay 22
I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12) Sat Daniel Monk Shin 38
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC