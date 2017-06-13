Project Update: The Atlanta BeltLine

Project Update: The Atlanta BeltLine

One of Atlanta's latest and greatest outdoor attractions is the new Atlanta BeltLine. When the project is complete - anticipated for 2030 - it will loop around Atlanta with 22 miles of modern streetcar, 33 miles of multi-use trail, and 2,000 acres of parks.

