Popular Heartburn Meds Don't Raise Alzheimer's Risk: Study
Drugs used to treat acid reflux and ulcers don't appear to boost the risk of dementia, as has been previously suspected, new research suggests. The study focused on widely used proton pump inhibitors drugs -- medicines such as Prevacid, Prilosec and Nexium.
