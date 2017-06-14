Political Power and a Shifting Narrat...

Political Power and a Shifting Narrative in Shooting Death of Prominent Atlanta Lawyer's Wife

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Law.com

June 6, 2017 Atlanta: Lawyer William Hill and Claud "Tex" McIver listen to proceedings during McIver's arraignment for murder on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. McIver appeared before judge Robert McBurney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07) 5 hr Jon Ossoff 7
Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area 16 hr Rich 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Tango 20,932
Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa... 23 hr Local 1
Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be... Tue Charles 3
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Mon Frank Underwood 82
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) Mon Joe Blow 298
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC