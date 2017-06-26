Police: Man arrested for February shooting at Riverwood Apartments
A man has been arrested in connection with a February shooting at Riverwood Apartments in Jonesboro, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Andre Copeland shot a man multiple times after they argued over an exchange of money.
