Police: Man arrested for February shooting at Riverwood Apartments

A man has been arrested in connection with a February shooting at Riverwood Apartments in Jonesboro, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Andre Copeland shot a man multiple times after they argued over an exchange of money.

