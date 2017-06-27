Photos: How 'Microneedles' Can Delive...

Photos: How 'Microneedles' Can Deliver the Flu Vaccine

9 hrs ago Read more: Live Science

Researchers in Georgia have developed a "microneedle patch" that can deliver the flu vaccine through a person's skin. In a new study, 70 percent of people who used the experimental patch in a Phase I clinical trial said they preferred it to a traditional flu shot.

