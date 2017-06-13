Photo Flash: Zip Into the Forest with...

Photo Flash: Zip Into the Forest with Serenbe's Immersive Robin Hood

Serenbe Playhouse, recipient of the prestigious American Theatre Wing grant, and recently honored with the most Suzi Bass Awards for a musical in Atlanta , presents ROBIN HOOD, new adaptation by Rachel Teagle. The show is directed by Broadway's Paul McGill with original music by GRAMMY nominee John Burke.

