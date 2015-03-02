Petersburg native Trey Songz makes court appearance for felony assault case
In this March 2, 2015, file photo, Trey Songz performs during the Between The Sheets Tour at Philips Arena in Atlanta. Police say Songz has been arrested for throwing microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dems should remember to vote tomorrow
|3 hr
|Observant
|14
|Assiduously got his a-- handed to him! Fitting
|6 hr
|yup yup
|3
|Wall Street pumped money into the most expensiv...
|11 hr
|@Kelly
|25
|Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ...
|16 hr
|Georgia Republican
|8
|Karen Handler the winner
|Tue
|Lizzett
|1
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|Tue
|Observant
|6
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|Tue
|yup
|92
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC