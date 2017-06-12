No bond for Tex McIver, trial to begin on October 30
A judge has denied bond for Tex McIver, the prominent metro Atlanta businessman accused of fatally shooting his wife in September of 2016. The trial for McIver, accused of killing his wife Dianne as the two were riding in a vehicle on September 25 of 2016, will begin on October 30. The vehicle was being driven by Dianne's best friend of 30 years, Dani Jo Carter.
