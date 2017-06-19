Nicki Minaj Fires More Shots at Remy Ma During 'Birthday Bash' Performance in Atlanta
Nicki Minaj performs at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash ATL: Pop Up Edition at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta. The feud between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma showed no signs of slowing down over the weekend, when the Pinkprint MC performed "No Frauds" at Atlanta's 107.9 Birthday Bash .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dems should remember to vote tomorrow
|4 hr
|releaseyourtaxes
|1
|Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ...
|6 hr
|JoFFS
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa...
|7 hr
|Vote for Ossoff
|3
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|10 hr
|yup
|89
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Mia Long
|35
|General Seti is a notorious African con artist ...
|11 hr
|Mia Long
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC