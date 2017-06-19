Nicki Minaj Fires More Shots at Remy Ma During 'Birthday Bash' Performance in Atlanta

Nicki Minaj performs at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash ATL: Pop Up Edition at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta. The feud between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma showed no signs of slowing down over the weekend, when the Pinkprint MC performed "No Frauds" at Atlanta's 107.9 Birthday Bash .

