News 25 mins ago 5:21 p.m.1 killed, dozens injured after church bus overturns

One person was killed and 36 more were transported to the hospital after a church bus overturned in Fulton County on Thursday. According to Fulton County Police, the accident happened on Camp Creek Parkway at Merk Road just after 4 p.m. Fulton County Police said that there were 38 people on the bus.

