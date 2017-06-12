Need cash? Sell your gun, no questions asked
Gun owners can trade their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting illegally obtained guns off the streets. The group Stopping Atlanta Violence Effectively will hold an event at the Atlanta Civic Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|55 min
|American
|85
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07)
|19 hr
|Jon Ossoff
|7
|Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area
|Wed
|Rich
|4
|Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa...
|Wed
|Local
|1
|Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be...
|Jun 13
|Charles
|3
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Joe Blow
|298
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC