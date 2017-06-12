Mother who left her daughter, 4, at airport has been found

Charlotte and George steal the show! Kate and her little ones light up Royal balcony to celebrate great-grandmother's 91st birthday Hotter than hell! Southwest braces itself for record-shattering, week-long heatwave with temperatures of up to 123 degrees across the region Two-year-old toddler falls out the window of a fifth story NYC apartment - and survives with just a BRUISE after she miraculously lands on an awning Father's Day getaway! Trump heads to 'very rustic' Camp David instead of his usual boltholes for the first time as President, with Melania, Barron and the in-laws in tow Increasingly angry Trump 'has been yelling at the television set while watching news coverage in the White House over Russia probe' Trump ally Newt Gingrich says president 'cannot obstruct justice' - even though he voted to impeach Bill Clinton for obstruction of justice as House speaker in 1998 Trump ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.