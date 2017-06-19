More than 8,000 participate in 27th Annual Race for the Cure
More than 8,000 people participated in the Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta 27th Race for the Cure on Saturday. the event, held at Lenox Square Mall, honored all of those in the Atlanta area affected by breast cancer.
