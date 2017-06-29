More follow-up needed for elderly 'ob...

More follow-up needed for elderly 'observed' in hospitals

Read more: Reuters

When elderly patients stay in U.S. hospitals for "observation" but aren't officially admitted, there's a high likelihood they'll soon be back for more hospital care, a new study shows. One in five patients covered by Medicare, the federal insurance program for people over age 65, who were observed in a hospital but not admitted returned for a repeat visit within a month, researchers found.

