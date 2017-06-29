More follow-up needed for elderly 'observed' in hospitals
When elderly patients stay in U.S. hospitals for "observation" but aren't officially admitted, there's a high likelihood they'll soon be back for more hospital care, a new study shows. One in five patients covered by Medicare, the federal insurance program for people over age 65, who were observed in a hospital but not admitted returned for a repeat visit within a month, researchers found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit...
|4 hr
|Ntoeben
|3
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Janee
|438
|ups financial trouble
|17 hr
|Doravillian
|9
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|Tue
|Morro
|27
|Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: False A...
|Jun 26
|Ehatif
|3
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|Jun 26
|Will Dockery
|6
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 26
|Louie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC