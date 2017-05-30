Man shot, killed after fight outside ...

Man shot, killed after fight outside Atlanta grocery store

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 7 hr ThomasA 19
Get Back To Work 9 hr Monirg 6
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 10 hr ThomasA 17
While You Obsessed Over Trump’s Scandals, He’s ... 22 hr Guy is catatonic 3
Breast Play w/ Lactation Wed Elmer 7
Trump budget would sell entire U.S. Northeast g... Wed Barf indeed 10
Rawchaa Shayar: Another False Prophet of the Ga... Wed jesus was a zombie 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC