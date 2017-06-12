Malware discovered that could threaten electrical grid U.S. power providers are "properly alarmed," said the American Public Power Association. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2teKJhS Ransomware has resulted in payments of millions of dollars in recent years as desperate users cough up the money to regain access to crucial files and data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.