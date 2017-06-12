Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors
The sign on the door to Dazzles Skating Rink says it all. The popular skating rink has been owned and operated by former employee of the late Dazzles' founder Carl Couey, Tina Allums, since shortly after Couey's passing in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa...
|5 hr
|Local
|1
|Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07)
|8 hr
|Hmmm
|4
|Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be...
|Tue
|Charles
|3
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|Mon
|Frank Underwood
|82
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Joe Blow
|298
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|188
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC