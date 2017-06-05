Local 6th District debate may highlig...

Local 6th District debate may highlight national politics

Republican Karen Handel contends a Georgia congressional race should be about the candidates, not President Donald Trump and GOP control in Washington. The rivals are set to meet 8 p.m. Tuesday for their first debate, two weeks before a June 20 special election that shapes up to be the latest measure for how Trump and the GOP Congress are faring with voters outside Washington.

