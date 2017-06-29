Literary Couple: Fentons share passion for writing
When Roger Fenton practiced law in Clayton and Henry counties decades ago, he met a host of curious characters while serving as an appointed defender for indigent clients. Years later, with the encouragement of a writer's group in Indian Springs, he turned those stories into a series of crime and suspense novels.
