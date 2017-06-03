Legendary southern rocker Gregg Allma...

Legendary southern rocker Gregg Allman to be laid to rest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Legions of fans are expected to line city streets as music legend Greg Allman is carried to his final resting place in the same cemetery where he and his band members used to hang out and write songs amid the tombstones. The Saturday afternoon service is private, with only about 100 mourners expected to be in attendance at a small chapel in downtown Macon, Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12) 1 hr Daniel Monk Shin 38
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 2 hr ThomasA 21
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 2 hr ThomasA 46
While You Obsessed Over Trump’s Scandals, He’s ... 12 hr Citizen 5
Trump's budget proposal is a BIG MESS 13 hr GFL 19
Trump’s proposed 2018 budget takes an ax to sci... 13 hr GFL 3
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc 18 hr Misc 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC