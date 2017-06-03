Legendary southern rocker Gregg Allman to be laid to rest
Legions of fans are expected to line city streets as music legend Greg Allman is carried to his final resting place in the same cemetery where he and his band members used to hang out and write songs amid the tombstones. The Saturday afternoon service is private, with only about 100 mourners expected to be in attendance at a small chapel in downtown Macon, Georgia.
