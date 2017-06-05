Kinfolk Will Launch a New Pop-Up at The Sound Table in Atlanta
Kinfolk is set to launch a three-day pop-up at The Sound Table in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward district. The New York City-based menswear mainstay is aiming to transform the renowned events space into a replica of its 94 Wythe Avenue flagship in Brooklyn.
