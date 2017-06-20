Janesville man arrested for 4th OWI

At about 10:30 Monday night, Janesville Police officers responded to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Racine St. and Park St. in Janesville. They found the hit and run vehicle shortly after in the 400 block of Wilson Ave. Authorities say 36-year-old Ladell Ty Herron was still in the driver's seat of the car.

