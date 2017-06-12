'It's out of control:' Father warns o...

'It's out of control:' Father warns of growing issue of minors usinga

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

"These kids want to get out. They don't want to sit in their house all day," the father said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr ThomasA 20,936
News Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07) 14 hr Jon Ossoff 7
Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area Wed Rich 4
Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa... Wed Local 1
Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be... Tue Charles 3
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Mon Frank Underwood 82
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) Mon Joe Blow 298
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Libya
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC