Indictment Handed Down in Slaying of UPS Lawyer
Nearly three months after a UPS corporate attorney was gunned down as she crossed Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta during morning rush hour, a Fulton County grand jury on Wednesday charged her suspected assailant with murder. The grand jury accused Raylon Browning, 39, of Roswell with fatally shooting Trinh Hong Huynh , 40, on April 3. Huynh was shot multiple times as she crossed Peachtree Street at Peachtree Place downtown.
