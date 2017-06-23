Indictment Handed Down in Slaying of UPS Lawyer

Nearly three months after a UPS corporate attorney was gunned down as she crossed Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta during morning rush hour, a Fulton County grand jury on Wednesday charged her suspected assailant with murder. The grand jury accused Raylon Browning, 39, of Roswell with fatally shooting Trinh Hong Huynh , 40, on April 3. Huynh was shot multiple times as she crossed Peachtree Street at Peachtree Place downtown.

