Hotel, conference center could be headed to VR
This rendering shows how the hotel-conference center and Thomas A. Dorsey Museum complex might look when it is built beside The Mill amphitheater, on the footprint of the Avanti Building in downtown Villa Rica. A 72-room hotel, a conference center, a museum to a musical legend -- and a long-awaited road project -- may soon be coming to Villa Rica as part of a development that would transform the heart of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa...
|5 hr
|Local
|1
|Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07)
|8 hr
|Hmmm
|4
|Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be...
|Tue
|Charles
|3
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|Mon
|Frank Underwood
|82
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Joe Blow
|298
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|188
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC