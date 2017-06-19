Hot Topics 23 Mins Ago Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Edgar Wright couldn't...
Atlanta takes center stage in one of this summer's most anticipated films, "Baby Driver" from director Edgar Wright starring Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx. "We wanted to shoot Atlanta for Atlanta and that was really important to us," director Edgar Wright told Hot Topics digital producer Jessica Sooknanan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can Dems even be honest with themselves??
|5 hr
|The Truth
|3
|Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp...
|10 hr
|jesus was a zombie
|4
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|14 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
|Discount Tire Store - Augusta GA: RACISM & JOB ...
|16 hr
|PissedoffCustomer II
|2
|Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11)
|19 hr
|gross
|21
|Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ...
|23 hr
|Observant
|13
|Tornado warning
|Thu
|Observant
|7
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC