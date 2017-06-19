Hot Topics 23 Mins Ago Jon Hamm, Jami...

Hot Topics 23 Mins Ago Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Edgar Wright couldn't...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

Atlanta takes center stage in one of this summer's most anticipated films, "Baby Driver" from director Edgar Wright starring Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx. "We wanted to shoot Atlanta for Atlanta and that was really important to us," director Edgar Wright told Hot Topics digital producer Jessica Sooknanan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can Dems even be honest with themselves?? 5 hr The Truth 3
Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp... 10 hr jesus was a zombie 4
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... 14 hr Will Dockery 4
Discount Tire Store - Augusta GA: RACISM & JOB ... 16 hr PissedoffCustomer II 2
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) 19 hr gross 21
Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ... 23 hr Observant 13
Tornado warning Thu Observant 7
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Fulton County was issued at June 23 at 9:56PM EDT

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC