High Museum of Art opens sweeping Andy Warhol print retrospective
The High Museum of Art is the exclusive East Coast venue to present 'Andy Warhol: Prints from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation' . This comprehensive retrospective is the largest exhibition of its kind presented and features more than 250 prints and ephemera by Andy Warhol , including such iconic screenprint portfolios as 'Marilyn Monroe' , 'Campbell's Soup I' , 'Electric Chair' and 'Mao' .
