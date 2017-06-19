High Museum of Art opens sweeping And...

High Museum of Art opens sweeping Andy Warhol print retrospective

The High Museum of Art is the exclusive East Coast venue to present 'Andy Warhol: Prints from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation' . This comprehensive retrospective is the largest exhibition of its kind presented and features more than 250 prints and ephemera by Andy Warhol , including such iconic screenprint portfolios as 'Marilyn Monroe' , 'Campbell's Soup I' , 'Electric Chair' and 'Mao' .

