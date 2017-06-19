High Mueeum of Art features Magdalene Odundo ceramics
The High Museum of Art presents an extraordinary group of terracotta vessels and related works by Magdalene Odundo in 'Universal and Sublime: The Vessels of Magdalene Odundo' . The exhibition traces the trajectory of Odundo's work over the course of three decades, from its genesis in the early 1980s through her most recent innovations, including new works created especially for the exhibition.
