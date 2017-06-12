Head to Georgia for Zombie Apocalypse Selfies
How would you like to step inside a show you binge-watch? Fans of The Walking Dead can do just that. According to Explore Georgia , here are the most popular Georgia locations for TWD selfies: The "hospital" is actually the administrative campus of the Atlanta Mission, a local non-profit serving the homeless.
