GSU professor to lead fight against eminent domain
A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city. Residents of the Peoplestown section of Atlanta are fighting to save their homes and they're getting the help of a Georgia State University law professor.
