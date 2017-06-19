Greek restaurant coming to Gainesville
Christos Nicolaou, pictured on Friday, is opening Alpha Gyro Grill on Jesse Jewell Parkway with his wife, Sarah Griffin, and an Atlanta-based business partner. Nicolaou came to Georgia as a student in 1982 after a stint in the Greek navy.
