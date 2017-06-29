graduates graduation caps

graduates graduation caps

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CIO

When tech talent is in short supply, the perceived value of graduate school shifts. For employers, the need to reach out and recruit graduate students before they sign elsewhere is greater, while fewer IT pros may see the need to go back to school to get ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ups financial trouble 8 hr Doravillian 9
News Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08) Tue Morro 27
Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: False A... Mon Ehatif 3
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... Jun 26 Will Dockery 6
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 26 Louie 1
what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11) Jun 26 user name entered 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC