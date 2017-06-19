Gorgeous Home for Sale in Wakefield Estates
Location! Location! Location! Gorgeous Smyrna home for sale at 3868 Wakefield Hall Square with fabulous open floor plan home in sought after Wakefield Estates . Just minutes to I-285, shops, restaurants, Vinings Jubilee, New Braves Stadium, Taylor-Brawner Park, Food Truck Tuesday and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SmyrnaVinings.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|19 min
|Tan meds
|1
|Burt Reynolds
|2 hr
|Betty Boop scisso...
|6
|Education - Grayson Teacher Arrested For Sexual... (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|Quit victim blami...
|27
|Can Dems even be honest with themselves??
|Sat
|Yeah
|4
|Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp...
|Jun 23
|jesus was a zombie
|4
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|Jun 23
|Will Dockery
|4
|Discount Tire Store - Augusta GA: RACISM & JOB ...
|Jun 23
|PissedoffCustomer II
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC