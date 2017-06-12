GOP Super PAC Releases Closing Ad Aga...

GOP Super PAC Releases Closing Ad Against Jon Ossoff

Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC backed by House GOP leadership, is launching its final TV ad in the race Tuesday, with just a week to go until the June 20 runoff. Part of CLF's $7 million independent expenditure in the district, the ad returns to one of the group's earliest attacks against Ossoff - namely that he's "not ready for Congress."

