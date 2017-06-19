Gainesville Middle offers a different...

Gainesville Middle offers a different kind of summer school

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Angelica Tomlin, 13, learns a sequence of dance moves Tuesday morning at Gainesville Middle during week two of the school SOAR summer initiative to help students get ready for the next school year. The class learns the choreography to be included in a video they are producing as part of the class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Education - Grayson Teacher Arrested For Sexual... (Dec '07) 59 min Quit victim blami... 27
Burt Reynolds 6 hr Jack 5
Can Dems even be honest with themselves?? Sat Yeah 4
Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp... Fri jesus was a zombie 4
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... Fri Will Dockery 4
Discount Tire Store - Augusta GA: RACISM & JOB ... Fri PissedoffCustomer II 2
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) Fri gross 21
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,292 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC