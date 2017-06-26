GA: Atlanta Streetcar Won't Tap Existing MARTA Funds
June 26--When MARTA takes over operations of the Atlanta Streetcar, it won't create a financial burden on the rest of the public transit system. Sales taxes paid by residents of Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties will continue to be dedicated to existing rail and bus operations, according to the city of Atlanta.
