Fulton County releases 911 audio, tra...

Fulton County releases 911 audio, transcripts following church bus crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The 911 calls and transcripts show the effort it takes to get nearly 40 people to area hospitals in Atlanta with no time to spare. While reporting on the deadly bus crash near Atlanta , WHNT News 19 received the audio and transcripts through Fulton County Emergency Services in response to our open records request.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 18 hr Stankass 31
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri bill 20,937
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Fri Confoosed 87
News Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07) Thu Spanky 8
Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area Jun 14 Rich 4
Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa... Jun 14 Local 1
Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be... Jun 13 Charles 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,403 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC