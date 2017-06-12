Full Show Pro-Shot Video: Dead & Company Debuts Miles Davis Cover In Atlanta
Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart along with Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge and John Mayer continued Dead & Company tour on Tuesday night at Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta. The band served up a surprise free webcast, providing professionally-shot footage of the show which can be viewed below.
