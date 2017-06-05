Full Show Audio: The Marcus King Band Honors Gregg Allman In Atlanta
The Marcus King Band was part of the lineup for the Candler Park Music & Food Festival held in Atlanta last weekend. The group's afternoon set on Saturday, June 3 included a cover performance of a classic The Allman Brothers Band song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|1 hr
|No doubt
|95
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|U R an IDIOT
|423
|Police Break Teenage Girl Jaw in Library
|1 hr
|Doravillian
|6
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|1 hr
|ThomasA is uber gay
|69
|Solar Industry Creating Jobs 17 Times Faster Th...
|2 hr
|ThomasA is uber gay
|9
|I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Lady
|39
|Ossoff Lied
|5 hr
|ossoff luvs illegals
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC