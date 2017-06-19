Fulbright New Zealand grantees congra...

Fulbright New Zealand grantees congratulated

17 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith has congratulated the 60 New Zealand graduate students, academics, artists and professionals honoured as Fulbright grantees at a ceremony at Parliament this evening. "Fulbright New Zealand provides opportunities for promising graduate students to complete a post- graduate degree at an American university in areas targeted to support growth and innovation in New Zealand", says Mr Goldsmith.

