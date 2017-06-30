Formerly homeless vets get more than housing through partnership

Veterans from Douglas, Carroll, Cobb, southwest Atlanta and surrounding areas came together to enjoy a the day of fishing and a cookout at the Dog River Reservoir Recreational Complex off Highway 166 on Wednesday. Now, this might not be an unusual activity for most people on a beautiful summer day, but for these veterans, it was a chance to come together for camaraderie with those who share the experience of isolation and homelessness.

