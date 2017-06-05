Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight
Atlanta native James Parker Sheffield will never forget: former President Jimmy Carter shaking his hand. "His enthusiasm was authentic and humble, in a way that made things feel less heavy for a moment," Sheffield said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be...
|17 min
|Tyrone
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|2 hr
|Red Crosse
|188
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Serjikmorshedian
|633
|Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|Please help
|37
|Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage"
|20 hr
|Freudian Slap
|16
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Confoosed
|30
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC