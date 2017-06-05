Family pet recovers after coyote attack

Family pet recovers after coyote attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The bravery of a family pet was met with a vicious attack. Now authorities are warning the public of the coyotes that could be hiding nearby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 11 min JCPete 135
Harriet Tubman wasn't a heroine!!! She was a mu... 45 min Tolerman 2
Dance on Indian graves at new Holiday Inn Expre... 1 hr Charles 8
Reality Winner 1 hr Charles 1
Bob Hale: Despicable & Dishonest Realtor in Aug... 15 hr You luv dicks 4
Ossoff Lied 20 hr Mitch Johnson 3
Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage" 23 hr Guy the catatonic 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC