Epic Restaurant honored with Four Dia...

Epic Restaurant honored with Four Diamond rating for a second year

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

It's considered one of the best restaurants in Columbus, with its fine dining fare in a historic former textile mill overlooking the Chattahoochee River. Now Epic Restaurant at 1201 Front Ave., located inside the Eagle & Phenix, has four more diamonds to show for it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 32 min Nobody Asked You 73
ups financial trouble 1 hr Ntoeben 11
Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit... 8 hr Jack 4
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 18 hr Janee 438
News Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08) Tue Morro 27
Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: False A... Jun 26 Ehatif 3
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... Jun 26 Will Dockery 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC