Emory files petition to be annexed into Atlanta

The university, one of the nation's most prestigious institutionsand which is based in DeKalb County, announced last August that it intended to ask Atlanta to annex all of its 630 acres - including its world-famous hospital that successfully treated patients for ebola, and its museums and libraries along the Clifton Road corridor - because it is already heavily identified with Atlanta. The university said this week that it has built affiliations and community engagements that span DeKalb County and the city of Atlanta.

