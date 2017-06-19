Democrat Ossoff Loses Georgia Congres...

Democrat Ossoff Loses Georgia Congressional Race to Anti-LGBT Republican

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

Republican Karen Handel has beaten Democrat Jon Ossoff in the Georgia Sixth Congressional District special election, dealing a blow to Democrats, who had hoped to move the seat into their column. The Associated Press called the election for Handel shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 6 min NMaranto 1
Assoff got his a-- handed to him 1 hr Observant 4
Assiduously got his a-- handed to him! Fitting 3 hr Schlitz 1
Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ... 3 hr Georgia Republican 8
News Wall Street pumped money into the most expensiv... 4 hr Red Crosse 21
Karen Handler the winner 13 hr Lizzett 1
Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ... 21 hr Observant 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Fulton County was issued at June 21 at 11:03AM EDT

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC